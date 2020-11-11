Iona A.V. (Little) Travers, 95, of Berkley, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of seventy-seven years to George Travers. Iona was born in Escuminac, Quebec, Canada the daughter of the late Andrew Little and Vivian (Burns) Washburn. She was a graduate of Dighton High School class of 1943 and also from the Bristol County Business School. Mrs. Travers worked as a bookkeeper for Carlton Caron and Robert Selig CPA firm in Taunton for many years and eventually operated her own accounting firm for forty years as a Registered Public Accountant . In her earlier years Iona was active in the Myricks Methodist Church in Berkley serving in numerous officer positions, a youth group leader and as a Sunday school teacher. Mrs. Travers was the past president of the Taunton Business and Professional Womens Club and the Massachusetts Federation of Business and Professional Womens Clubs. She was also the past treasurer of the National Federation of Business and Professional Womens Clubs. Survivors besides her husband are a daughter: Andrea Perry and her husband Brian of Berkley; a son: Gregg S. Travers and his wife Marie of Acushnet; three grandchildren: Andrew Travers and his partner Patricia Sears, Jessica Collyer and her husband Jordan, Jason Perry and his partner Kathleen Shimkus; two great grandchildren: Emily and William; along with many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Florence Brittain, Lena Staples, Yvonne Stock and Gordon Washburn. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:30am in Mayflower Hill Cemetery, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. (Facial coverings and social distancing are required at the cemetery) Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the Berkley Firefighters Association c/o Ambulance Fund 5 North Main Street, Berkley, MA 02779. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, cemetery directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com
or call 508 822-3318 All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, Somerset Ave, Taunton.