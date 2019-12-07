|
Irene Agnes (Lamoureaux) Seekell, 87, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Albert Seekell Jr., to whom she was married for fifty-five years and who died on November 15, 2008. Born on May 23, 1932 in Taunton, MA, she was the daughter of the late Louis Edward Lamoureaux and the late Annette B. (Guillmette) Lamoureaux. Raised and educated in Taunton, where she was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, Irene worked in a number of capacities for the former First National Grocery Store in North Attleboro, as a Clerk for John Hancock Life Insurance in Taunton, and as a Bookkeeper for her parent's oil company in that city. She also worked for more than eight years as a Home Health Aide before retiring in 1997. Irene was a resident of North Attleboro for the past fifty-three years, and she and Charles also enjoyed their winter home in Fort Myers, Florida. A woman of deep faith, she was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in North Attleboro since 1966. She loved baking for her family, crocheting blankets and afghans for them, spending time around her home, and simply being with her family, especially with her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to travel, including internationally aboard cruise ships, and was delighted to have taken eighteen of her family members to Aruba on her Eightieth birthday. Irene was the loving and much loved mother of Charles L. Seekell and his wife, Bonnie L. (Leary) Seekell, of North Kingstown, RI; Ann Marie Ward and her husband, Frank P. Ward, of Centerville, MA; James Seekell and his wife, Rosemary (Alves) Seekell, of North Attleboro, MA; and Annette Loso and her husband, Frank G. Loso, of Aberdeen NJ. She was proud grandmother of Allison W. Tyra and her husband, James T. Tyra; Suzanne W. St. George; Gregory C. Seekell and his wife, Meredith Powlison; David A. Seekell and his wife, Elizabeth Murphy; Amanda L. Williams and her husband, Derek Williams; and Kevin C. Seekell and his wife, Erica Seekell. Irene was the adoring great-grandmother of David F. St. George, Claire A. St. George, Charles R. Tyra, William F. Tyra, Charlotte F. Seekell, Mason J. Williams, twins Chase R. Williams and Bennett C. Williams, Luke S. Seekell, and Emma G. Seekell. She was the sister of Roseanne Williams of Pawtucket, RI, the late Louis Lamoureaux, and the late Paul Lamoureaux. She leaves several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Irene by gathering for a Visitation on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. | 11:00 a.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home. Graveside services will immediately follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Towne Street, Attleboro Falls, MA, at which time Irene will be laid to rest alongside her dear late husband. Flowers are graciously accepted or, in lieu thereof, memorial donations may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215 for the wonderful care provided to two of her great-grandchildren. For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome. com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019