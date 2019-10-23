|
Irene E. Dupont (Bennett) 88, of Taunton, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Nemasket Healthcare Center in Middleboro with family beside her. She was the wife of the late Everett J. Dupont, Sr. Born in Dighton, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Ira E. and Louise E. (Stanley) Bennett. Irene attended Dighton Public Schools. At age 16, Irene worked at Dunnington's Pharmacy where she met the love of her life, her husband Everett. She was a homemaker and also worked many years at Kilburn Glass Company. Prior to retirement, she worked for Parker Brothers. Irene's devotion to God and her family was very strong. Her world centered around her husband and kids where they enjoyed many trips to the Cape and camping along the canal. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids. She was an avid country music fan and enjoyed Sunday drives through Dighton and Rehoboth, crocheting, coloring and making puzzles with her family. She leaves her children, Everett J. Dupont, Jr. and his wife, Katherine P. Dupont, of Brookfield, NH, Judith A. Baptista, of Raynham, Margaret E. Dupont, of Taunton, Sandra J. Rowley, of Rochester, NH, and Diane B. Hynes, of Fall River, MA; a brother, J. Leslie Bennett, of Bridgewater, MA; five sisters, Shirley E. Silva, of Rehoboth, Anita M. DiIorio, of Raynham, MA, Nancy L. Zito, of Attleboro, Beverly M. Fitzgerald, of Dunbarton, NH, Katherine J. Harris, of Tampa, FL, and Betty Lou Duphilly, of Attleboro; eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and a great grandchild on the way; as well as many nieces and nephews. Irene was the sister of the late Robert E. Bennett, James I. Bennett, Theodore A. Bennett, Kenneth B. Bennett, Helen L. Vaz, Faith Ann Grover, and Norma Duffy. Irenes funeral with visitation will begin on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 9:45 am, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am, in the Chapel of the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) Interment will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019