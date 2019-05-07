Isabel V. Costa, 95, of Taunton, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, May 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Fernando V. Costa. Born in Taunton, she was the daughter of the late Joao B. and Maria (Baptista) Vasconcellos. Isabel had been employed for many years at Swank Inc. in Taunton until her retirement. She enjoyed watching west- erns, especially Gunsmoke re-runs, the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, and she will be truly missed. Mrs. Costa is survived by her children Roberta Costa, of Taunton, Manuela and her husband, Joseph, of Taunton, and John V. Costa, and his wife, Julie, of Salt Lake City, Utah; a sister, Noemia Raposo, of Fall River; two grandchild- ren, Rachel Andrade, of Taunton, and Shannon Buchanan, and her husband, John, of Scituate; and two great granddaughters, Jordan and Gemma Buchanan. She was the sister of the late Maria Jose Vasconcellos, Irene Vasconcellos, Natalie Bernardino and Inez Vargas-Moniz. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home Isabels funeral will be held on Thursday, May 9 2019 at 8:30 am, from the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, in Saint Andrew the Apostle Church, Kilmer Avenue, Taunton. Interment will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com Published in Taunton Gazette on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary