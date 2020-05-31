Isaiah R. Nilram
Isaiah Robert Nilram, 17, of Lewistown, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born December 12, 2002, in Concord New Hampshire, he was the son of Robert A. and Dawn M. (Golek) Nilram. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his Paternal Grandmother, Charlin Nilram, and Maternal Grandmother, Elizabeth Golek; his siblings, Amanda Boyd and husband David, of Taunton, MA, Theresa Taylor, of Hanson, MA, Daniel Beaulieu, of Attleboro, MA, and Addie Marshall, of Reedsville; and nieces and nephews, Bret, Trinity and Jade Keyser, and Bryson "Bubba" Haubrick. Isaiah attended New Hope Church of Christ in Lewistown. He graduated from Red Rock Job-Corp, with a certificate in Auto Collision Repair. In his free time, he loved building things with his father, fishing and spending time with his friends. A viewing will be held from 5-9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at The Barr Funeral Home Inc. & Crematory, 120 Logan Street, Lewistown. Private services will take place at a later date in Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Isaiahs memory are respectfully encouraged to: Camp Manatawny, 33 Camp Road, Douglassville, PA 19518. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.barrfh.com.

Published in Taunton Gazette on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barr Funeral Home Inc
120 Logan St
Lewistown, PA 17044
(717) 248-5486
