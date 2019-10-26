|
In Taunton, October 22, 2019, Italo Bernacchio, Age 96, passed away peacefully in Marian Manor Nursing Home while surrounded by his loving family. Italo was the beloved husband of the late Regina (Reilly) Bernacchio. He was born in Taunton, the son of the late Albano & Annunziata (Falcioni) Bernacchio. Italo was a Taunton resident most of his life. He attended Taunton schools and was a Taunton High School Graduate, class of 1942, where he was elected the football team captain. Immediately after his high school, Italo entered the military serving during WWII in the U.S. Marines Corp. Italo worked as a bricklayer in the local union until his retirement. He loved sports, enjoyed bowling, going to flea markets and visiting casinos and above all cherished his time with family. Italo is survived by his children; Ann Bernacchio and her husband William Egan III of Taunton, Michael Bernacchio and his late wife Stephanie of North Dighton, Dr. Charles Bernacchio and wife Catherine of Falmouth, ME, Paul Bernacchio and wife Kathy of Denham Springs, LA and Peter Bernacchio and wife Linda of Lakeville. He also leaves his sister Nancy Hekking of South Dennis and his late siblings; Irma Conway, Mary Green and Gino Bernacchio. Italo is survived by his nine loving grandchildren; Caleb, Kate, Andrew, Claire, Eric, Kristy, Michaela, Casey and Kerry and his eight great grandchildren. A funeral home service will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Wednesday, October 30th at 11am. Relatives and friends are also kindly invited to visitation on Tuesday from 5-7pm. Burial will be in Bourne National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019