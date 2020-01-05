|
Ivan M. Heath, 77, of Taunton passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Brockton VA Hospital. He was the loving husband of fifty-four years to Diane C. (Borges) Heath. Ivan was born in Ayer; he was the son of the late Ivan M. And Ethel (LHeurex) Heath and his step-father James Christy. Ivan proudly served his country with the United States Army 82nd Airborne division. Ivan enjoyed working in his yard, wood working, riding his bike and coached softball for fifteen years. His greatest joy was watching his grandchildrens school and sporting events along with attending family functions. Survivors besides his wife Diane are three daughters; Susan Wood and her husband Kevin of Dighton, Jennifer Fyfe and her husband Andrew of Dighton, and Kerri Ramirez and her husband Miguel of Florida, eight grandchildren; Kelsey, Nick, Tom, Aidan, Julianna, Addison, Briella and Kyler, four brothers; Richard, John, and William Heath, JT Christy, and one sister; Sandra Campbell, along with several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Ivan also leaves behind his beloved dog Molly. Memorial Visitation for Mr. Heath will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 11am-1pm followed by a prayer service with Military Honors at 1pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020