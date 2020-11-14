Jacqueline A. Norton, Age 88, passed away peacefully following a lengthy illness in Life Care of Raynham on November 5, 2020. Jackie was preceded in death by her former husband Charles L. Norton Jr. She was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late Joaquin & Edith (Chaisty) Azevedo. Jackie resided most of her life in Taunton. She was a graduate of Taunton High School, class of 1950. She worked in small business Management planning as a financial manager. Jackie enjoyed traveling, was a accomplished artist and she cherished her time with family, especially her beloved grandchildren. She is survived by her loving children, Sheryl Holmes and her husband Bill of Mashpee, and Charles Norton and his partner Linda Childs of Raynham. She also leaves her siblings, Jean Butler of Arizona, Daniel Azevedo of Florida, David Azevedo of Berkley and the late Irene Wheaton and Gerald Azevedo. Jackie is survived by her six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Please visit our website www.okeefewade.com
