Taunton Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-3318
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Hull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline E. Hull

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline E. Hull Obituary
Jacqueline E. (Coelho) Hull, 61, of Dighton passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Morton Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 34 years to Leonard E. Hull, Jr. Jackie was born in Taunton; she was the daughter of the late Frank and Hila (Westgate) Coelho. She graduated from Taunton High School class of 1976 and went on to earn her bachelors degree from Bridgewater State College in 1979. Mrs. Hull taught and worked for the Dighton-Rehoboth School Department for forty years. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the Caribbean. Survivors besides her husband Leonard are a brother; James Coelho and his wife Nancy of Taunton, a special cousin; Carol Westcoat of Raynham, and many extended family and friends. All services are being held privately due to current restrictions. A Celebration of Life and Prayer Service will be held at a later date once restrictions are lifted. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton; www. hathawayfunerals.com. Memorial Donations in Jackies Memory may be made to the Taunton Animal Shelter, 821 W. Water St., Taunton, MA 02780.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
Download Now