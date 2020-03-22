|
Jacqueline E. (Coelho) Hull, 61, of Dighton passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Morton Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 34 years to Leonard E. Hull, Jr. Jackie was born in Taunton; she was the daughter of the late Frank and Hila (Westgate) Coelho. She graduated from Taunton High School class of 1976 and went on to earn her bachelors degree from Bridgewater State College in 1979. Mrs. Hull taught and worked for the Dighton-Rehoboth School Department for forty years. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the Caribbean. Survivors besides her husband Leonard are a brother; James Coelho and his wife Nancy of Taunton, a special cousin; Carol Westcoat of Raynham, and many extended family and friends. All services are being held privately due to current restrictions. A Celebration of Life and Prayer Service will be held at a later date once restrictions are lifted. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton; www. hathawayfunerals.com. Memorial Donations in Jackies Memory may be made to the Taunton Animal Shelter, 821 W. Water St., Taunton, MA 02780.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020