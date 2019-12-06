|
James Arnold Fewlass was born January 13, 1941 in New York City to Mildred Bisselle Fewlass and the Reverend Richmond Arnold Fewlass. He lived in the Bronx until the family moved to Brooklyn where his father pastored the Flatbush Presbyterian Church. When he was 12 his father died and he moved with his mother to Utica, NY where other family resided. He was a graduate of Colgate University where he sang in the chapel choir and Glee Club of which he became manager in his senior year. He met Mary Day Gibbs who managed the Simmons College Glee Club at a joint concert in 1962 and they were married in Boston in June of 1963. They lived in New York City while he completed a Master of Divinity degree at Union Theological Seminary and did field work at a church in the Bronx where he discovered his passion for teaching and working with teenagers. The couple returned to Boston in 1966 where he completed a Master's in Education at Boston State Teachers College and then accepted a position at one of the most difficult schools with a 100% minority population in the Roxbury :rection of Boston where he served for over 30 years, teaching everything from history to English as a second language to reading and later computer science, along the way adding another Master's in Computers in Education from Lesley University and seeing the school rise to a national School of Excellence. In 1991 the couple moved for a year to Columbus, Ohio where his wife had business interests and Jim did substitute teaching in middle and high schools. Returning to Massachusetts in 1992 they lived in Taunton on Gibbs family property and Jim learned to become an able gardener. He taught at the Edwards Middle School in Charlestown and then was tapped to complete a certification in school administration and became assistant principal at the Ohrenberger school in West Roxbury from which he retired at the beginning of 2004. The couple acquired a condo in Columbus and a house in Beaufort, SC. and spent several months in each place. In 2008 the couple left Beaufort and made Columbus their permanent one horne. He had a lifelong involvement with music, singing in choruses and choirs in each place he lived, attending concerts and opera performances especially after moving to Columbus. He was active in community and neighborhood organization work from Boston to Columbus and considered voting an absolute duty. He served on the board ofthe Park Towers Condo Association and as treasurer for two years. He was very involved in church work, for 20 years at the Church of the Covenant in Boston, 10 years at West Church in Taunton, Massachusetts, sang in the choir at Sea Island Presbyterian in Beaufort, and devoted much time as a volunteer as well as serving as treasurer and on committees at First Congregational Church in Columbus. He also was a model railroad devotee and was, a member of the Beaufort Railroaders and then member and several year secretary of the Central Ohio S gauge model train club. He is survived by his wife Mary Day, daughter Katharine Day Fewlass (Helmer) and grandchildren Trenton and Madeline Helmer and Isabella Pena. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational Church UCC, 444 East Broad Street on Friday, December 13. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to First Congregational Church UCC. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Midtown Chapel. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences, and to view James Memorial tribute video.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019