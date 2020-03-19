|
James A. Longo age 62, of Lakeville MA, passed away suddenly of cardiac arrest on March 12, 2020 at Morton Hospital in Taunton, MA. Jim was the beloved husband of the love of his life, Carol Ann (Caswell) Longo. Born in Taunton, MA, he was the son of Franklin and Norma (Brune) Longo of Raynham. He was a graduate of Bristol Plymouth High School in Taunton. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, serving four years in the military stationed at Nellis AFB in Nevada. He was a real estate agent with Jack Conway Realtors. James was a member of the Meeting House Church in Middleboro. He was an expert fisherman, who loved nothing more than being by and on the water, whether it be walking, fishing or boating. Besides his loving wife Carol Ann, he is survived by his mother Norma, his siblings Marlene (Paul) Therese (John), and Timothy (Mary). He is also survived by his beloved nieces and nephews, and was the grand uncle of three. He was predeceased by his father Franklin and his sister Ellen. Jim was a decent, kind, good-hearted, generous soul who had an incredible ability to turn a stranger into a friend and put a smile on the face of anyone he met by his sweet, engaging nature. While we are heartbroken with our loss, we feel so fortunate and forever grateful for having such a truly wonderful son, brother, husband, uncle and friend. Jim was a man of laughter, with a gifted sense of humor that enveloped all of us. Private family services will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 with internment at the MA National Cemetery in Bourne, MA with military honors. A celebration of life for Jim will be held at a later date. For expressions of sympathy, and to sign an online guestbook, please visit okeefewade.com. Should anyone desire, donations may be made in his memory to the Old Colony YMCA, 320 Main St., Brockton, MA 02301 or online at www.oldcolonyymca.org.Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries and directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020