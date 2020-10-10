James Balanos, Age 73, passed away peacefully in Morton Hospital following a brief illness on October 7th, 2020. James was born in Taunton, the son of the late Costas & Josephine (Pietnik) Balanos. He attended Taunton schools and was a true Tauntonian, residing here all his life. James worked at Rene Curtain Factory until its closing for thirty years. He was a former communicant of Holy Rosary Church and currently at St. Jude the Apostle. James had an infectious smile and shared that and conversation with all. He enjoyed shopping, reading, television and above all loved spending time with his sister Mary, family and friends. James is survived by his beloved sister Mary of Taunton, his late sister Ellen Balanos, several family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jude the Apostle Church in Taunton on Wednesday, October 14th at 11am. Visitation will be prior to the mass from 9-10:30am. at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 Burial will be in St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. Donations in Jims memory may be made to the Charity on Ones Choice. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com
