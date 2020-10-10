1/1
James Balanos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Balanos, Age 73, passed away peacefully in Morton Hospital following a brief illness on October 7th, 2020. James was born in Taunton, the son of the late Costas & Josephine (Pietnik) Balanos. He attended Taunton schools and was a true Tauntonian, residing here all his life. James worked at Rene Curtain Factory until its closing for thirty years. He was a former communicant of Holy Rosary Church and currently at St. Jude the Apostle. James had an infectious smile and shared that and conversation with all. He enjoyed shopping, reading, television and above all loved spending time with his sister Mary, family and friends. James is survived by his beloved sister Mary of Taunton, his late sister Ellen Balanos, several family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jude the Apostle Church in Taunton on Wednesday, October 14th at 11am. Visitation will be prior to the mass from 9-10:30am. at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 Burial will be in St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. Donations in Jims memory may be made to the Charity on Ones Choice. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com. to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Jude the Apostle Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved