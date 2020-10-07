1/1
James E. Almeida
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Almeida, 93, of Taunton passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Agnes (Santos) Almeida. Mr. Almeida was born in Taunton the son of the late Antone and Anna (Simas) Almeida. Jim was a graduate of Coyle High School and went on to serve his country with the United States Navy during WWII. He worked for many years as a Master Silversmith (Chaser) for the Reed and Barton as well as the Balfour company. He was an avid vocalist for the Top Hatters and Manny Silvers Band. He appeared on the Martinez show. Mr. Almeida chased the 1st Super Bowl Trophy for the American Football League, while with the Balfour Company. He also demonstrated the art of hand chasing for Reed and Barton 300th anniversary. Survivors are a son, Michael W. Almeida and his wife Debra of New Hampshire, Four grandchildren; Jason, Amanda, James and Melissa, six great grandchildren, a brother; Frank Almeida of Taunton along with several nieces and nephews. James was the father of the late Keith J. Almeida and the brother of the late Antone K. and Richard Almeida. Calling Hours for Mr. Almeida will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4:00-7:00pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10am in Saint Andrew the Apostle, 19 Kilmer Avenue, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend directly to the church. ( facial coverings and social distancing are required inside the funeral home, and church at all times). Following cremation a private burial with military honors will be held in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. To sign the guest book, for facility directions, church directions or to view his tribute page go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Andrew the Apostle
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-3318
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved