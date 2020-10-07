James E. Almeida, 93, of Taunton passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Agnes (Santos) Almeida. Mr. Almeida was born in Taunton the son of the late Antone and Anna (Simas) Almeida. Jim was a graduate of Coyle High School and went on to serve his country with the United States Navy during WWII. He worked for many years as a Master Silversmith (Chaser) for the Reed and Barton as well as the Balfour company. He was an avid vocalist for the Top Hatters and Manny Silvers Band. He appeared on the Martinez show. Mr. Almeida chased the 1st Super Bowl Trophy for the American Football League, while with the Balfour Company. He also demonstrated the art of hand chasing for Reed and Barton 300th anniversary. Survivors are a son, Michael W. Almeida and his wife Debra of New Hampshire, Four grandchildren; Jason, Amanda, James and Melissa, six great grandchildren, a brother; Frank Almeida of Taunton along with several nieces and nephews. James was the father of the late Keith J. Almeida and the brother of the late Antone K. and Richard Almeida. Calling Hours for Mr. Almeida will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4:00-7:00pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10am in Saint Andrew the Apostle, 19 Kilmer Avenue, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend directly to the church. ( facial coverings and social distancing are required inside the funeral home, and church at all times). Following cremation a private burial with military honors will be held in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. To sign the guest book, for facility directions, church directions or to view his tribute page go to www.hathawayfunerals.com
.