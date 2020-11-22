James F. Duarte, age 84, of Taunton, passed away at St. Lukes Hospital on November 18, 2020. James was born in Taunton, the beloved son of the late Frank and Mary (Pinheiro) Duarte. James was the brother of John S. Duarte, Mary ONeill, Natalie Donnelly and husband Robert, and Nancy Gardner. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. James was the brother of the late Frank S. Duarte, Jr. Mr. Duartes visiting hours will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10 am followed by a funeral service at 11am in The Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at St. Marys Square) Taunton. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Additional parking with handicap access is located on the north side of the funeral home. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
