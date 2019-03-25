|
James H. Tweedy age 76 passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019 at Life Care Center of West Bridgewater. The son of the late Lawrence P. Tweedy and the late Danis Mandigo (Palmer), he was born in Taunton, Mass. on May 18, 1942 and was a resident of Brockton. He is survived by his beloved wife, Judith Tweedy, his loving daughters Laura Tweedy of Easton and Ann Tweedy, Anns husband Emanuel Vena, and his grandson Zachary, all of Bonney Lake, Wash. He is also survived by his brothers David Tweedy of Dighton and Paul Tweedy and his wife Betsy Tweedy of Madison, Ind. and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. in the Temple Baptist Church, 540 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Interment will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. Calling hours Thursday, March 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St., (Rte. 28) West Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1324 Belmont St., #204 Brockton, MA 02301. For directions and full obituary visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019