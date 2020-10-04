James J. Mitchell, age 61, of Taunton, formerly of Fall River, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. He was the beloved husband of the late Robin L. Starr-Mitchell who died on September 4, 2015. Born in Fall River, MA on January 16, 1959, he was a loving son of the late John and Helen (Coogan) Mitchell. Jim grew up in Fall River and was a 1977 graduate of Durfee High. He continued his education and graduated from both UMass Dartmouth and Bristol Community College. A resident of Taunton since 1993, Mr. Mitchell was a retired Construction Engineer, having worked for the State of Massachusetts Highway Department. Jims family was the focal point of his life and when younger, he was a communicant of Holy Name Church in Fall River. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed listening to classic rock music, had a special place in his heart for animals, especially for his dog "Hanna" and will always be remembered for his sense of humor. He is survived by his devoted daughters: Brittany Starr-Mitchell of Taunton, Bridgette Starr-Mitchell of Taunton and Kathleen Starr-Mitchell of Quincy. He was the dear brother of Kathleen Mitchell Souza and her husband Dennis of Somerset, John Mitchell and his wife Victory of Somerset and William Mitchell and his girlfriend Frances Salinas of Fall River. He was the uncle of Mark Souza of Brooklyn, NY and is also survived by many cousins. A graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, October 5th at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Patricks Cemetery, 2233 Robeson St., Fall River. Visiting hours are omitted and donations in his memory may be made to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.tauntonfuneral.com
