James M. Green, In Boston, of Raynham, son of the late Raymond and Mary (Bernacchio) Green died suddenly at St. Elizabeths Hospital at the age of 58. Born in Taunton, James was educated in Taunton schools and Bridgewater Raynham High School. James worked at the Bird Sanctuary in Taunton for over ten years as a care taker. He also worked for Contract Flooring in Raynham as a warehouse manager. He enjoyed animals, campfires working as a manger and especially his chickens. He was the brother of Cheryl Velazquez of Taunton, Carol Green of Norton, Raymond Green of Taunton, Billy Green of Taunton and the late Susan Green, Debra Green and Richard Green. Dear friend of Elizabeth Betty Costa and Cindy Bickford and her husband Joe all of Raynham. Calling hours will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home 70 Washington Street in Taunton Thursday, January 16th from 9 AM to 11:00 AM followed by a service at 11:00 AM. Interment St Joseph Cemetery in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefe wade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020