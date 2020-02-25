|
|
James Marques died following a long illness on December 31, 2019 in Venice, Florida, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Taunton on 2/6/26 and attended Taunton High School. He served in the Army during World War II, then worked as the Meat Manager for First National Stores for over 25 years. Later, he had a second career as the Storekeeper for the Taunton Municipal Light Plant.
James was a devout Catholic and parishioner at Holy Family Church in East Taunton. He was a member and Treasurer of St. Vincent de Paul and was a charter member and officer for the Holy Family Knights of Columbus Council #11510. He was an avid volunteer worker for the church and helped numerous children organizations.
As a young man, James played and coached soccer. He loved dancing and performing in entertainment shows. He loved to bowl, golf, play cards, and surf on his computer for hours. He was a big fan of the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Palmira and Elpedio Marques, originally from Portugal.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 71 years Adeline (Medeiros) Marques of Venice, Florida (formerly of Taunton); daughter Diane (Marques) Tsapatsaris and husband Dean of Hyde Park, Massachusetts; son James Marques, Jr. of Lakeland, Florida; brother Mario Marques and wife Ann of Greenbelt, Maryland; two grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:00 am, in Holy Family Church, 372 Middleboro Avenue, East Taunton. Interment with military honors will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 141 Washington Street, Taunton, MA 02780, or Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton.
For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020