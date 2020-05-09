|
James Philip Poole, age 61, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020 at the Brandon Woods Nursing Home in the company of his family. Born in November of 1958, he was the youngest son of the late John A. and Mary L. (Kent) Poole. Throughout a six year battle with his illness, he received an abundance of love, strength and support from his loving wife of 13 years, Helen and his extended family, but formed a special bond with his stepdaughter Jordan Cutting and her son, Carter Mondeau. Jim grew up in Norwood, MA and attended Xaverian Brothers High School and received his college degree in business from Babson College in 1980. He worked in various large hospitals in Massachusetts as a fiscal director overseeing institutional costs and overall expenditures. Besides taking great pleasure in his extended family and his dogs, he had a tremendous passion for softball and played for many years on local teams as a first or third baseman. He was an avid sports fan and a supporter of all the New England teams. For most of his adult life, he resided in Norton, MA. Besides his loving wife Helen, he is survived by his extended family: stepchildren Joshua Cutting and his wife Carolyn of Murphy, NC; Justin Cutting and his fiance Amanda Infante of Norton, MA; Jordan Cutting and her fianc Mikel Toscano of Lakeville, MA and Jared Cutting of Murphy, NC; stepgrandchildren: Joshua Jr, Harley and Mason Cutting; Noah, Jackson and Alexa Cutting; Carter Mondeau and Gianna Toscano. In his last years, Jim and Helen moved to Lakeville, MA where he developed a special friendship with his stepchildrens father, Robert R. Cutting and his partner, Jacqueline Dore, both of whom provided invaluable support to Jim and Helen. He also leaves two brothers: Kevin and his husband Mike Vacchione of Port St Lucie, FL and John and his wife Diane and family of Lowell MA, and his cousin Ed of New Jersey. Visiting hours have been omitted and a graveside service at Highland Cemetery in Norwood, MA is being planned for a later date. For the online register and updated memorial service information please visit Gilloolyfuneralhome.com. Donations in his memory are encouraged to the .
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 9, 2020