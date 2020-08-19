Jane A. Mulvihill, Age 89, passed away at home peacefully following a lengthy illness while surrounded by her loving family. Jane was the wife of James H. Mulvihill of Taunton. She was born in New Bedford, the daughter of the late Michael J. & Gertrude (Brenton) Norton. Jane had resided in Taunton since 2016 and was formerly of Raynham. Jane attended New Bedford schools, was a graduate of the St. Elizabeths Hospitals registered nursing program in Brighton, MA. She later earned her bachelors degree in psychology from Bridgewater State University and her masters degree in health care administration from Framingham State College. Jane retired from the Neponset Valley Health System at Norwood Hospital as the Director of Quality Assurance. Jane loved all sports, especially her beloved Red Sox, enjoyed traveling and above all cherished her time with family and friends and loving grandchildren. She leaves her children; Peter Mulvihill of Reno, Nevada, Timothy Mulvihill and wife Barbara of Lakeville. Christopher Mulvihill and wife Holly of Taunton, James Mulvihill and wife Sue of Raynham and Mary Gutterson and companion Ed Finnegan of Taunton. She also leaves her sister Rosemary Noe of Michigan and her late siblings; Mary Patricia Manley, Carol Mangerson and Dr. Michael Norton. Jane leaves her beloved 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Funeral home visiting hours will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Friday, August 21st from 5-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anns Church in Raynham on Saturday at 10am. Burial will be in Pleasant St. Cemetery in Raynham. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com
