Mrs. Jane A. (Morin) Thornely age 82 of Taunton, passed away on Friday, July 17th, 2020 at Morton Hospital in Taunton. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond A. Thornley. Mrs. Thornley was born in Taunton on July 22nd 1937 to the late Annette (Patenaude) and Donat Morin. Having been a lifelong city resident, she was raised and educated in Taunton and a 1955 graduate of Taunton High School. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a parts manager for Powers Pontiac and Mastria GMC. Jane was quite the bargain shopper and loved visiting all the local yard sales. She also enjoyed riding her scooter everywhere she went and spending time with her family. Jane will forever be remembered by her loving daughter: Rae Ann Robinson, of Taunton; her cherished grandchildren: Callie and Matthew Robinson; and great-grandchildren: JAndre Remy and Brody and Aubrey Robinson, all of Taunton. She was the sister of Jacqueline Hobday, Lucille Boiros, Aldonna Zeiba, and the late Marie Elmes, also all of Taunton. Jane also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay Street, Taunton, MA 02780 on Wednesday July 22, 2020 from 10:00-11:00am. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11:00am in the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.r-mfh.com
.