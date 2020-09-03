On August 24, 2020, Jane E. Rasmussen, age 76, passed away peacefully at N.E. Sinai Hospital. Jane is survived by her loving husband Neil C. Rasmussen of Taunton and formerly of North Dighton. She was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late Peter & Ann (OConnor) Flood. A graveside service will be held at St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton on Tuesday, Sept, 8th at 10am. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to, High School Face Off Club, P.O. Box #621, East Taunton, MA 02718 Complete obituary can be viewed on okeefewade.com
