1/1
Jane E. Rasmussen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 24, 2020, Jane E. Rasmussen, age 76, passed away peacefully at N.E. Sinai Hospital. Jane is survived by her loving husband Neil C. Rasmussen of Taunton and formerly of North Dighton. She was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late Peter & Ann (OConnor) Flood. A graveside service will be held at St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton on Tuesday, Sept, 8th at 10am. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to, High School Face Off Club, P.O. Box #621, East Taunton, MA 02718 Complete obituary can be viewed on okeefewade.com. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Josephs Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved