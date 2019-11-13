|
|
Janet Francis, 99, of Taunton passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Longmeadow of Taunton Nursing Home. Born at home in the midst of a winter blizzard to the late H. Walter and Helen (Champney) Francis on February 27, 1920; Janet always told the story of how the doctors car could not make it through the snow so he had to park the car and walk to her house. She said he never let her forget the story of her birth. A 1938 graduate of Taunton High School, Janet attended business school in Rhode Island and New York City. She was trained as a dental assistant. During World War II, she worked as a secretary for the FBI in Washington, D.C. Following that, she worked as a sales assistant for the Gift Boutique in Taunton, and as a bookkeeper for her uncle, Walter Champney, at Champneys Garage. From March 1985 to the end of. 1995, she kept the books for Ruth and Frank Schuttauf at the Big S Service Station. She was a member of The Quota Club of Taunton. A long time member of the West Congregational Church, Janet helped her mother make punch for the annual lawn parties and later on, chaired the cake table at the clambakes the church held in the pavilion name for her father., H. Walter Francis. In 1996, she was presented a Bible and honored by the West Congregational church Sunday school as Woman of the Year. She resided at the Dagget-Crandall-Newcomb Home in Norton before moving to Longmeadow of Taunton. She enjoyed listening and singing at the music programs provided there. Janet leaves behind her four nieces; Wilma Turner of Taunton, Judith Bellome of Lawrence, Kansas, Jamie Kuykendall of Long Beach, California and Elaine Jackson of Raynham, along with several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Priscilla Clempner, Robert Francis and Howard Francis. Janet was a loving caregiver to many of her relatives in their final hours. A Memorial service for Ms. Francis will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:30am in the West Congregational Church of Taunton, 415 Winthrop Street Taunton, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial was held privately at the request of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019