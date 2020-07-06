Janet McConville

Janet (Krockta) McConville of North Dighton, MA died peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was 83. Janet was the beloved wife of 49 years to the late Robert Synan McConville. She leaves her daughter Sarah McConville Ulicny, son-in-law Brian Ulicny, and two grandsons of Winchester, MA; and her son Andrew McConville, daughter-in-law AliceMcConville, and three granddaughters, of North Attleboro, MA.She is also survived by her sister, brothers, and many nieces and nephews. Born in Taunton, to the late Peter and Mary (Szargowicz) Krockta, Janet was a graduate of Taunton High School (1955) and Bridgewater State College, where she earned both a B.S. in English (1959) and an M.ED. After a brief time in Southport,Connecticut, in 1963, Janet and Robert returned to Massachusetts to build their home in North Dighton, where they raised their family and enjoyed the peace and beauty of their extensive gardens. Janet relished being a wife, mother, grandmother. She was adear friend to many, especially those on "The Executive Committee." She was very proud of her role as teacher to thousands of students at Taunton High School over her 43 years on the faculty. Whether teaching AP English literature, creative writing, or journalism, Janet created a lively classroom environment for her students, where they could discover and share her passion for the written word and the worlds great authors, poets, and playwrights. The THS Class of 1978 dedicated its yearbook to her, thanking her for being "an exceptional English teacher" and "a true and very special friend to us all." For many years, she was also the faculty advisor of Taunton High Schools award-winning literary magazine, As You Like It, which cultivated writing, editing, illustration, photography, and publishing production talent from across THS. Janet continued to hear from many of her students, years after theyd graduated from Taunton High School, thanking her for the impact shed had on their lives and sending books and articles they had written. She was beloved by her family and friends, and also by those she had enriched in the classroom and beyond through her love of teaching and learning. A funeral Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Janets interment will be private. Arrangements by the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton, MA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Southcoast Health palliative and hospice care at southcoast.org
