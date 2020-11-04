1/1
Janet Z. Roza
Janet Z. (Silva) Roza, age 80 of Taunton, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 29, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward G. Roza. Janet was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late Joseph and Eva (Rose) Silva. Janets love to socialize led her to a career in retail. She worked in the gift shop of St. Pierres Pharmacy for many years, and later for the Lane Bryant company. In addition to her love of cooking and shopping, Janet loved the beach. Eddie and Janet spent their last sixteen summers together living in East Sandwich, MA. Janet is survived by her loving daughters; Melissa Teixeira and husband David and Regina Roza, grandchildren; Eric Teixeira and his wife Kristina, Scott Teixeira, and Bryan Horton. Janet also leaves behind her best friend of 67 years, Katherine (Kay) Butler. Funeral services will be held privately with the Silva Funeral Home, Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
