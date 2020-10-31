Janice Anne Lawlor, a healthy old lady, as she was fond of calling herself, passed away Oct. 20, 2020 with family members at her side in the house she lived in since she was 2 years old. She was 86. For the pas 1 years, Jan fought Acute Myeloid Leukemia with strong determination and an unfaltering positive attitude second to none. Jan was born during the depression to a loving family with modest means. She learned how to make do with what you have, to never throw anything away as it may serve a purpose at later time, and how to save a penny. Right after graduating from Taunton HS in 1952, she began working at Metal & Controls in Attleboro, later acquired by Texas Instruments, where she achieved 45 years of service. She worked as a purchasing agent and was a pioneer in her day, as this position was traditionally a mans job. Jan never had children, but she treated her nieces and nephews as her own. She was the fun, crazy, quirky aunt who was always up for an adventure and who everyone loved. She owned many convertible automobiles, was proud of her Irish heritage and traveled the world. She was also a passionate Red Sox fan and her 15 minutes of fame was when she won the Dunkin 10th Player in 2019 by a landslide of 89%. Jan was extremely generous and donated to numerous organizations throughout her lifetime. She had an infectious laugh, was always yakking and talking and boy, could she talk! Jan was an avid coffee drinker and for many years you could find her at the local Dunkin Donuts where she got the scoop on the on goings of Westville. Her connection and love of this section of Taunton was strong and she fought hard to prevent the development of the farm land behind her homestead, now part of the Westville Conservation Area. Jan was not without flaws. She could be stubborn in her ways, refusing to believe in having pain. Even during her toughest days, she would tell everyone she was FANTASTIC. She was not shy in sharing her opinion and 'expertise' on politics and 401Ks. Jan was also one of the loudest snorers on the planet. Some of the lessons we learned from Aunt Jan: Make your own happiness, be kind, work hard and save your money, preserve open space, take care of your family, live within your means, drink coffee, enjoy donuts, and Go Red Sox! She ended every phone call or visit with Love ya, love ya. Her family and friends will miss her sense of humor and crushing hugs. Janice leaves behind her devoted brother Russell of Dighton and his wife Betsy, her favorite brother in law William Bourque of Taunton, and her sister in law, June of Norton, 12 nieces and nephews, Diane Prodger, Bill Bourque, Karen Lacombe, Maureen Jenkins, Duane Lawlor, Cindy Nunes, David Bourque, Michael Lawlor, Linda Weatherby, Shawn Lawlor, Cheryl Waterman, Bonnie Judd, 17 great nieces and nephews, and 2 great, great nephews and several treasured cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her brothers Charles, Lawrence, Edmund, and Neil and her sister, Grace Bourque, along with her parents Charles and Grace (Woodward) Lawlor. The family would like to thank the staff at Lifespan Cancer Institute and to Dr. Q for treating Jan with kindness and compassion. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to them in memory of Jan either on line or mail to Lifespan Cancer Institute at R.I. Hospital, 139 Point St, PO BOX H, Providence, RI 02901. In honor of Jans wishes, there will be no services and burial will be private.



