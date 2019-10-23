|
Javina B. Elsie Andrade (Barber) 96, of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Longmeadow of Taunton. She was the wife of the late Antone R. Andrade, Sr. Born in Berkley, MA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Charlotte (Perry) Barber. Javina was an avid reader, and especially enjoyed reading mysteries. She leaves her son, Antone R. (Tony or Terry) Andrade, Jr.; three daughters, Karen M. Gallagher, and her husband David, of Whitman; Noella M. Thompson, and her husband Tim, of Terre Haute, IN, and Lisa A. Andrade, and her husband, John of Taunton; six grandchildren, Michele Andrade, Brooke Koenig, Brittany Oyola, Jessica Thompson, Janelle Andrade and Kiara Andrade; four great grandchildren, Miles, Ashlynn, James, and Jayce; a special niece, Charlotte Slivinski, whom she shared a special bond with; as well as several nieces and nephews. Elsie was the sister of the late Joseph, Frank, and Edward Barber, Aurora Pinto, Nora Frank, and Mary Brink. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square). Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home. Elsies funeral will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 7:45 am, from the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 am, in Saint Andrew the Apostle Church, Kilmer Avenue, Taunton. Interment will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019