Jayson R. Enos, In TAUNTON, Age 41, passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2020 in Morton Hospital. Jayson leaves his beloved wife and companion, Kellie Sargent of Taunton. He was born in Taunton, the son of Robert & Lori (Sears) Enos of Berkley. Jayson had resided in Taunton and was formerly of Berkley. He was educated at Bristol Plymouth Regional High School. Jayson loved working as an auto body technician with his father. He enjoyed restoring cars, walking the Bourne Canal, and loved his dog "Princess".
Jayson will always be known for his kind heart and willingness to help others, he loved spending time with his family and cherished his two daughters. Jayson is survived by his two daughters, Taylor and Emilee Enos of Taunton, his brother Steven Enos, nephew Bentley Enos both of Berkley and several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Funeral home visiting hours will be held at the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Tuesday, June 16th from 6-8pm.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 17th in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Taunton at 11am.
Arrangements are under the care of the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.