Jean Frances (Ashley)(Bliss) Harmon, 82 of Berkley passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert B. Harmon. Born in Taunton; Jean was the daughter of the late Herbert M. and Clara F. (Munroe) Ashley. Mrs. Harmon was a graduate of Dighton High School and went on to continue her education at Bristol Community College earning an Associates Degree in Nursing in 1972, Southeastern Massachusetts University earning a Bachelors Degree in Nursing in 1979, and then on to Assumption College earning a Masters Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling in 1986. Jean was a member of the Berkley Congregational Church. Jean worked at various local healthcare facilities. She worked for twenty years at the Lakeville Hospital before transferring to Lemuel Shattuck Hospital where she worked as the staff development coordinator and retired from in 1997. Mrs. Harmon worked as an instructor for Assumption Colleges Medical Rehabilitation course as well as a Registered Emergency Medical Technician for the Bristol County Ambulance and Berkley Fire Department. Jean served on the board of directors for the Berkley Fire Association from 1979-1981, and was a member of Sigma Theta Tau- Theta Kappa Chapter. She was a member of the National, State and Local Anawan Grange for over sixty-five years, and the 4H club. Mrs. Harmon was active in working with the Berkley Historical Society. She leaves behind five sons; Keith Bliss and his companion Mary Prouty of Berkley, Donald Bliss and his wife Janice of Maine, Amasa Harmon and his wife Michelle of Berkley, Edward Harmon and his wife Kimberly of Berkley, and Zeke Harmon and his wife Joan of Berkley; 9 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jean was predeceased by her brothers Charles Ashley and David Ashley, and four grandchildren. She was the former wife of David Bliss. A Graveside Service for Jean will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00am in the White Cemetery, Freetown, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend directly at the cemetery. Calling Hours for Mrs. Harmon will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton. Facial Coverings and Social Distancing are required inside the funeral home and at the cemetery at all times. Memorial Donations in Jeans memory may be made the Berkley Fire and Rescue Association at 5 N. Main Street, Berkley, MA 02779.



