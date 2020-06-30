Jean F. Tremblay
Jean Frances (Bernier) Tremblay, 95, of Taunton passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Arbors. Jean was born in East Taunton; she was the daughter of the late George and Alice (Calvey) Bernier. Mrs. Tremblay enjoyed playing bingo, and watching the birds while sitting in her chair by the window. Mrs. Tremblay is survived by two sons; Ronald Tremblay and his wife Deborah of Raynham, and Allen Tremblay of Taunton, two daughters; Linda Omobono and her husband John on Pelham, New Hampshire, and Paula Davidson of Taunton. She leaves behind eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. Jean was the last surviving member of her twelve brothers and sisters. She was predeceased by her four brothers; William Bernier, George Bernier, Leo Bernier, Donald Bernier, and seven sisters; Avis Conaty, Elizabeth Andrews, Lorraine Tremblay, Shirley Rose, Rita Halliley, Norma Longo and Patricia Taylor. Calling Hours for Mrs. Tremblay will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 9-11am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton, with a prayer service at 11am. Burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Masks are to be worn and social distancing will be required within the building. Memorial Donations in Jeans memory may be made to the Arbors Assisted Living Facility Activities Fund, 763 County Street, Taunton, MA 02780

Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 30, 2020.
