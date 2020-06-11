Jean L. Pratt
Jean L. (Purcell) Pratt, of Taunton, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Monday, June 8th, 2020 at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert E. Pratt, Sr. She is survived by her children Robert E. Pratt Jr. and wife Patricia of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Gerald B. Pratt and wife Deborah of Norton, and Diana F. McElroy and husband John of Taunton, along with grandchildren Kristoffer McElroy and wife Colleen, Tracy McElroy and husband Frankie Benevides, and Katy McElroy and husband Mark ONeil. She also leaves behind great grandchildren Kayleigh McAllister and husband Branden, Amy Thivierge and husband Ernie, Thalia ONeil, Soleus Smith, Arden ONeil and the late Kaius Smith. Jean is also survived by her sister Anne Silvia and husband Robert of Plano, TX. Jean was a lifelong resident of Taunton. She attended Taunton High School and worked as an inspector at Reed and Barton for many years. After retiring, she volunteered at the Bargain Bazaar Thrift Shop for 20 years. She also participated in many community activities and attended the Taunton Council on Aging and Raynham Senior Center, where she enjoyed exercise classes, Wii bowling, lunch outings, and day trips with her circle of friends. Jean was at her happiest when she was cooking for her family; from a large holiday dinner to a single loaf of zucchini bread for her little angel Kaius. Services, along with her burial will be private and visiting hours are omitted. To make a donation in Jeans memory, please visit the American Lung Association at lung.org. To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.tauntonfuneral.com.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 11, 2020.
