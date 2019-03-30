|
Jean Marilyn (Solomon) Avila, 81 of Onset, MA formerly of Taunton, MA passed away peacefully at home following a lengthy illness on March 28, 2019. She remained a lady until her final hours. Jean was survived in life by her husband Tom of Onset. Son Tom Jr and his wife Kim of Dighton and Daughter Lori of Onset and her three granddaughters, Corrie Devenger, Aimee Avila, and Bailey Avila, as well as her in-laws and several cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends she has made through the years including her longtime friend Linda Goudreau. Born in Wilkes Barre PA, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Cora Solomon. In her early childhood lived in West Wyoming PA where she met one of her lifelong friends, Norma. After graduating from nursing school. She moved to Washington DC and worked at George Washington Universality Hospital where she met her husband of 60 years at a local restaur- ant. She lived in DC for a few years before returning to Exeter, PA until she later moved to Taunton, MA. She was a graduate of West Wyoming High School and Nesbitt Memorial School of Nursing. After raising her children, she returned to school and earned her BS in Physiology from Bridgewater State University. As an RN she worked at Nesbitt Memorial Hospital until moving to Massachusetts where she was a nurse at Taunton State Hospital and later Community Counseling of Bristol County. Jean had a passion of traveling, especially to Arizona in the winter months. A love for Casinos and she was an avid reader. Jean loved spending time with her husband exploring the world, her family and friends, and spending quality time with her 3 grandchildren. Visiting hours are from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., (Rte. 28), Wareham. Her funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Jean Avila to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift.. For directions and online guestbook, visit www. ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019