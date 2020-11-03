Jean (Salisbury) Schubert, of Norton, MA passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020 at Wingate of Norton at the age of 94. Jean was born on March 14, 1926 in Schenectady, New York, daughter of Ernest and Blanche (Gardner) Salisbury. Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Marlin Schube Schubert in 2009. After attending Syracuse University, Jean & "Schube" lived in several locations up and down the east coast, moving back to Massachusetts to be close to family in 2005. Jean loved to travel in their motor home, taking many trips with Schube across country seeing the United States including Alaska and Canada. She also loved doing crafts and playing bridge. She was a member of the Daughters of American Revolution and the Order of the Eastern Star. Jean is survived by her brother Jack (John) Salisbury of Syracuse, NY; daughter Gail L. Hanson and her husband Peter of Colebrook, NH; her daughter Barbara J. Brillant and her husband Russell of Wareham, MA; her son Gary Schubert and wife Kerry of Norton, MA; and her son Eric J. Schubert and wife Michelle of Maybrook, NY; along with nine grandchildren, Christopher Hanson and fianc Robin Lopez of Hooksett, NH; Sarah Brillant of Wareham, MA; Tanya Brillant of W. Wareham, MA; Heather (Schubert) Forbes and husband Ross of Norton, MA; Jennifer (Schubert) LeClerc and husband Zac of North Dighton, MA; Kimberly Schubert of Norton, MA; Samantha Schubert and wife Courtney Cooper of Baltimore, MD; Alexandria (Schubert) Pereira and husband Joe of Walden, NY; and John Schubert and wife Courtney of Bloomingdale, NJ and eight great grandchildren. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in Schenectady, New York. Arrangements are under the direction of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton, MA. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com
