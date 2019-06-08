Jeanine M. Jen Fabiano, 52, of Taunton, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, surrounded by her family. Jeanine was born in Quincy, the daughter of Carmelo and Sandra (Cunningham) Fabiano of Taunton. Her passions in life were watching her grandchildren grow, spending time with her Mother, and most of all caring for her children. She loved to socialize and was great at it, making people laugh was her specialty. She was at peace when at the ocean but really she just loved it when all of her children and grandchildren were together. Her loyalty was to a flaw, compassion, generosity and strong will made her who she was. Survivors besides her parents are her loving daughter Toni Keller and son Michael Fabiano (Sonney) grandsons Jordan Michael Araujo and Michael Steven Araujo granddaughter Aria Sebastiana Reyes; her fianc: Brian Lee; brothers: Nicholas Fabiano, Jay Fabiano and his wife Carrie, Rocco Fabiano, Leonard Fabiano and his wife Candida, along with many nieces and nephews. Calling Hours for Jen will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2-5pm with a Prayer Service following at 5pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton. A Graveside Service will follow on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 1pm in the Blue Hills Cemetery, 700 West Street, Braintree. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or cemetery directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Published in Taunton Gazette on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary