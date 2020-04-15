Home

Jeanne A.Cantwell Obituary
Jeanne A. (Lamoureux) Cantwel, 88 of Taunton passed away in Southeast Rehab and Skilled Nursing Center in Easton. Born in New Bedford and moved to Taunton in 1963 with her late husband and family. She was the daughter of the late Emile and Eva (Labrie) Lamoureux. She retired from the state of Mass after twenty years in the Mental Health. She was the wife of the late Patrick J. Cantwell. Mother of Brian Cantwell of Rhode Island, Steven Cantwell of South Carolina and Joanna Cantwell of Taunton. Grandmother of Sean and Bryan Cantwell both of Taunton. Great Grandmother of Jack Cantwell, Eliana Cantwell and Caden Gregerson all of MA. A private graveside service will be held at St Francis Cemetery in Taunton. Arrangement by the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020
