Jeannette C. (Greco) Doucette age 86 of Brockton, died April 8, 2020 at Southeast Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Care in N. Easton after a period of failing health. She was the loving wife of the late Bernard E. Doucette, Sr. Jeannette was born and raised in Taunton a daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Fantacone) Greco and attended Taunton schools. Jeannette had worked as an assembler at the Mutrone Electronics in Brockton for over 25 years and also worked at Churchill Linens and the Brockton Enterprise. Jeannette enjoyed word search and crossword puzzles, bowling, scratch tickets and trips to the casino. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and especially enjoyed time with her family and friends. Jeannette was the mother of Bernard E. Doucette, Jr. and his wife Shirley of E. Bridgewater and Annette Doucette of Brockton and grandmother of Lori Doucette, Larissa Doucette and Gregory Doucette and his wife Meghan and their daughters Madison and Zoey. Jeannette was the sister of Lorraine Lopes of Raynham, Jackie Medeiros of Taunton, Robert Greco of Taunton, and the late Charles Greco, Jr., Marie Carreia and Walter Greco. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, burial in the Mass National Cemetery will be private for family only. A Celebration of Jeannettes Life will be held at a later date.
