Jeannette H. Silva
1923 - 2020
Jeannette (Baker) Silva, January 2, 1923 - June 11, 2020 (age 97) Jeannette (Baker) Silva, of Taunton, MA, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Raynham after a period of declining health. She is survived by her sister: Pauline Jackson; her daughter: Karen Berggren; her son: David Silva; her three grandchildren: Laurie, Richard and Scott Berggren; three great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Jeannette was predeceased by her sisters: Dorothy Baker and Elizabeth ("Betty") Barker and her brothers: Raymond, Howard, Robert, Eugene, and Frances Baker. She was formerly married to the late Gilbert Silva. Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home "Memorial Cremation," Taunton MA. For full obituary, please visit www.r-mfh.com.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
