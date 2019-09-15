|
In Taunton, September 11, 2019 Jeffrey Cardoza, son of Henry Cardoza and the late Lois (Oliver) Cardoza, died suddenly at the age of 57. Born in Taunton, Jeffrey was educated in the Taunton Schools. Jeffrey was the Head Maintenance Manager for Highland Condominiums in Boston. He enjoyed all Boston sports, the City of Boston, Animals and especially spending time with his family. He was the brother of Cathy McCarthy of Taunton, Michael Cardoza of Taunton and the late Timothy Cardoza. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. His two good friends Kim and Marty of Taunton. Calling hours will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home 70 Washington Street in Taunton on Tuesday, September 17th from 5-7 PM. A service will be held at the funeral home in Wednesday morning at 11 AM. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery in Taunton. To sign the online guestbook, obituaries and directions, visit our website www.okeefewade.com.
