Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Cardoza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Cardoza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Cardoza Obituary
In Taunton, September 11, 2019 Jeffrey Cardoza, son of Henry Cardoza and the late Lois (Oliver) Cardoza, died suddenly at the age of 57. Born in Taunton, Jeffrey was educated in the Taunton Schools. Jeffrey was the Head Maintenance Manager for Highland Condominiums in Boston. He enjoyed all Boston sports, the City of Boston, Animals and especially spending time with his family. He was the brother of Cathy McCarthy of Taunton, Michael Cardoza of Taunton and the late Timothy Cardoza. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. His two good friends Kim and Marty of Taunton. Calling hours will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home 70 Washington Street in Taunton on Tuesday, September 17th from 5-7 PM. A service will be held at the funeral home in Wednesday morning at 11 AM. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery in Taunton. To sign the online guestbook, obituaries and directions, visit our website www.okeefewade.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now