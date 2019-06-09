Jerome R. Souza, age 84 of Taunton, MA and Venice, FL passed away on June 5, 2019 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Jerry was the beloved husband of Carolyn (Carter) Souza. He was born in Taunton, a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Mendonca) Souza. Before retiring, Mr. Souza was employed as the Vice President of Sales in the food brokerage industry. He proudly served his country with six years in the National Guard. Jerry had many interests including traveling, WWII history, aviation, sports - particularly baseball | and golfing. Most importantly he was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. His family was always his priority. Besides his beloved wife Carolyn of over 62 years, he is survived by his loving children; Jeffrey Souza and wife Mary of North Dighton, Melanie Richards and husband Jay of Norwell and Bill Souza and wife Caryn of Andover. He was the grandfather of Jeffrey, Monica, Emily, Kyle, Hannah, Carly and Rachel. He was brother of Joseph Souza of East Falmouth and brother of the late Jesse Souza. A private graveside service with military honors will be held in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. At the familys request, arrangements will be private with The Silva Funeral Home of Taunton. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made to The Jimmy Fund in Mr. Souzas memory, would be deeply appreciated. Gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com. Published in Taunton Gazette on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary