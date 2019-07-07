Jesse J. Costa passed away suddenly on June 28, 2019. He was a long-time resident of Berkley where he and his beloved wife, Lorraine (Marathas) Costa, raised their family. Son of Clotilde (Camara) Costa, and the late Jesse R. Costa; he was a graduate of Westport High School. An avid NASCAR and Boston sports fan, he enjoyed taking his Corvette to car shows. He was the manager of the popular local band, The Spi-Dells, in the 1970s, and more recently was employed by Pub 76 in Taunton. He was the father of the late Kelly (Costa) McCune. He is survived by his mother Clotilde, his wife Lorraine, his brother Kenneth Costa and his wife Bonnie; his sisters, Mary Jane (Costa) Souza and her husband John, and Joyce (Costa) Wrigley and her husband Keith; his children, Rhonda (Costa) Medeiros, Jessica Demers Radley, Chad, and his former wife Shellie Costa; his grandchildren, Megan Asdpen, Matthew Asdpen, Dylan Asdpen, Edward Radley, Madison McCune, Brandon Costa, Evan Radley, Hayden Costa, Ella Radley, and MacKenzie Roderick; and many nieces and nephews. Services are to be held in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 6pm during the visitation. Burial will be private at the request of the family. To Light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be madeto Samaritans of Bristol County, P.O. Box 1333, Westport, MA 02790. Published in Taunton Gazette on July 7, 2019