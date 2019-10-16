|
Joan B. Nash, age 81, passed away peacefully October 2nd, 2019 in Wedgemere Nursing Home following a lengthy illness with her loving family by her side. Wife of the late Joseph DeCosta & Leo Thibeault. A graveside service will be held at St. Francis Cemetery in Taunton on Saturday, October 19 th at 12pm. Visiting hours are omitted. Full obituary may be viewed on OKeefewade.com Visit our website www. okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019