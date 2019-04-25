|
|
Joan K. Medeiros, 85, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019 at home in Rehoboth, MA. She was surrounded by her loving family as she ended her year and a half battle with cancer. A lifelong resident of Taunton, Joan was born in Dighton, MA on February 13, 1934 to the late James G. and Clara (Cavanagh) Kenyon. She graduated from St. Marys High School in Taunton and received degrees later in life from Stonehill College and U Mass Boston. In 1954 she married LeRoy Whittle who died in 1964. She married Edward Medeiros in 1970 and they enjoyed 20 years of marriage until he died tragically in 1991. For a number of years Joan was the Town of Dighton Librarian and she also worked for the Taunton School Department and Town of Mansfield Library. Joan leaves behind her brother Edward Kenyon and the late James (Buddy) Kenyon as well as five children; Joan Smith (Robert) of Taunton, Frederick Whittle (Susan) of Charleston, SC, Jeanne Jose of East Providence, RI, Jaine Cardoza of New Bedford, MA, and Edward Medeiros, Jr. (Jennifer) of Rehoboth, MA. She was also the mother of the late LeRoy Whittle, Jr. She was the grandmother of Richard (Dewey) Jose, Melissa Gonzales, Sarah Gonzales, Wilkerson Whittle, Michael Fitta, Dane Medeiros, and Amelia Medeiros. She also leaves five great-grandchildren. Joan leaves several cousins and many nieces and nephews, including great-nephew Steven DeMoura. Joan will be remembered for her love of gardening, reading, yoga, and astrology. She enjoyed feeding the birds and dreamed of being a writer. Joan did not want any services and her family respectfully honors her wishes. In her memory, donations may be made to Southcoast VNA, 200 Mill Street, Suite 120, Fairhaven, MA 02719. www. southcoastvna.org.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019