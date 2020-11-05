Joan Keogh in Taunton, Age 86, passed away peacefully at the Arbors on November 4, 2020 following a period of declining health. Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Keogh of Taunton. She was born in Newton, the daughter of the late William & Marian (Liston) Kennedy. Joan had resided in Taunton most of her life. She was employed for the City of Taunton as a school teacher. Joan enjoyed going to Foxwoods, going on cruises, crossword puzzles, and was an avid reader. Above all Joan enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren. She was a long time member of the local Christian Life Communities Organization. and volunteered for the Taunton Adult Education Program. Joan is survived by her children; Kevin Keogh and his partner Susan Bumpus of Acushnet, Brian Keogh and his wife Chrissy of Glen, NH and Sharon Keogh of Taunton. She also leaves her grandchildren, Jessica Soule of Los Angeles and James Soule of NH. Funeral home visiting hours will be on Saturday, November 7th from 10-11am. at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 with a funeral home service at 11am. Burial will be in St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. Donations in Joans memory may be made to Bristol Community College, Attention, Taunton Adult Education Program, 777 Elsbree St., Fall River, MA 02720 Visit our website www.okeefewade.com
