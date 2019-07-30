|
|
Joan L. (Hutchinson) Brechin, 86, of Deer Meadow Lane, died Wednesday evening, July 17, 2019, at Day Kimball Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Wendell R. Brechin for 53 years. Born in Quincy, MA, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Florence (McChesney) Hutchinson. She lived in Dighton, MA, for 39 years before moving to Woodstock, CT fourteen years ago. Mrs. Brechin taught piano for many years passing on her love of music to many students. She enjoyed all types of music as well as astrology, yoga, doing crossword puzzles, natural healing and writing her poems. Joan is survived by her children, Jean Aldous and her husband Stephen of Glocester, RI and Sandra Dean of Brooklyn, CT; six grandchildren Matthew Aldous, Megan Doucette and her husband Michael, Emily Aldous, Ryan Aldous, Madison Dean, Hannah Dean; and a great granddaughter, Charlotte Alice Doucette. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Joans family from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Thursday, August 1st, 2019, in the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT. Memorial donations in Joans name may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on July 30, 2019