Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Heywood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan L. Heywood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan L. Heywood Obituary
Joan L. (Bennett) Heywood, 86 of Raynham passed away December 2, 2019 peacefully at her home after a long illness. She is the wife of the late William H. Heywood, Sr. She is survived by her children William H. Heywood, Jr. of Raynham, Glenn Heywood of Taunton, Lorri Wood and her husband Woody of Raynham, and Jodi Heywood-Mello and her husband Craig of Raynham. Joan was pre-deceased by her 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Grandmother of Bill, Kerri, Jessi, Katy, Cody, Sam and Jake. Great-grandmother of Tommy, Tucker and Everleigh. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Burial on Friday December 13th at Pleasant St. Cemetery, Raynham at 3 pm. Followed by a Celebration of Life at the American Legion Post, 291 Mill St., Raynham, MA. Arrangements by MacKinnon Funeral Home, Whitman. To send a condolence visit www.mackinnonnfuneral.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -