Joan L. (Bennett) Heywood, 86 of Raynham passed away December 2, 2019 peacefully at her home after a long illness. She is the wife of the late William H. Heywood, Sr. She is survived by her children William H. Heywood, Jr. of Raynham, Glenn Heywood of Taunton, Lorri Wood and her husband Woody of Raynham, and Jodi Heywood-Mello and her husband Craig of Raynham. Joan was pre-deceased by her 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Grandmother of Bill, Kerri, Jessi, Katy, Cody, Sam and Jake. Great-grandmother of Tommy, Tucker and Everleigh. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Burial on Friday December 13th at Pleasant St. Cemetery, Raynham at 3 pm. Followed by a Celebration of Life at the American Legion Post, 291 Mill St., Raynham, MA. Arrangements by MacKinnon Funeral Home, Whitman. To send a condolence visit www.mackinnonnfuneral.com.
