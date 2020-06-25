Joan (Marston) Rose, age 78 of Swansea, passed away at her residence on June 23, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of James David Rose. Joan was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late Edward and Agnes (Matteson) Marston. Before retiring in 2000, Mrs. Rose was employed with the Providence Journal and prior with both Texas Instruments and Rand McNally. She enjoyed playing Boche at the Taunton Italian Club, crafting, knitting, loved family parties spending time with friends and cooking. Most of all Joan cherished spending time with her grandchildren. Besides her beloved husband James of over 48 years, she is survived by her loving children; Linda J. Spencer of Taunton, Cathy M. LeMay of Wareham, Darlene Silvia , George Rose and Paul Rose all of FL. She was the grandmother and great-grandmother of many including Eric McMackin and Briana Spencer with whom she resided. She was also the sister of Michael Marston of North Smithfield, RI, Edward Marston of Raynham, Maureen Sypher of Raynham and Sandra Mathieu of Dighton, and the late Virginia Eldridge. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 9 am followed by a funeral service at 11 am in The Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton. Interment will be held privately. Additional parking with handicap access is located on the north side of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made to; Beacon Hospice Care in Joans memory, would be deeply appreciated. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 25, 2020.