Joan Ventura passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 83. Joan was the beloved wife of Leonel J. Tiny Ventura. Born in Taunton on September 27, 1936, Joan was the daughter of the late Charles and Anna (Zadrozny) Ryan. She graduated from Taunton High School class of 1954. For many years Joan worked for the Bristol County Retirement System in Taunton before becoming the Executive Director of the Norfolk County Retirement System until her retirement. She also served in the executive board of MACRS and the Taunton Retirement Board. Joan was the loving mother of Norma Dowd and her husband Thomas of Taunton and Robert Ventura of Taunton. She is also survived by her daughter in law, Cindy Ventura of Taunton. She was predeceased by her daughter Patricia Sakalaukus. Joan was also the loving grandmother of Timothy Dowd and his wife Leah of Norton; Terrance Dowd of Santa Ana, CA; Elizabeth Dowd and her fianc Thomas Dietzel of Boston; and Emily Ventura of Taunton. Joan is also survived by her brother Charles of Taunton; her sisters M. Patricia Hackett of Cranston, RI and Carolyn Ryan of Marblehead, MA; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Frances White and Alice Minnie Perry. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visiting hours from 9:30-10:30am. at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 prior to the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew the Apostle Church on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 11am. Burial will be in St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. In lieu of flowers, donations on Joans memory may be made to the . Visit our website www.okeefe wade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020