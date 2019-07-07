Joanne (Gay) Costa, 79, of Raynham, passed away after her long battle with Cancer on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Brigham & Womens Hospital. She was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late Frank and Katherine (Kmiec) Gay. She was the wife of the late Francis Paul Costa and Ken- neth Cloutier. She graduated from Taunton High and later attended Hair Dressing School. She worked for Stones Beauty Parlor, became a stay at home mom where she was very involved with her children's sports, dancing, pageants, plays and more. She loved to cook and bake. She later returned to the workplace as the Asst Mgr of Kent Silversmith factory in Taunton until it closed in 1992 and she became a mental health worker at Taunton State Hospital. She judged children's pageants throughout MA, CT and RI. She was an avid sewer crafter and knitter and Red Sox fan. She designed many costumes for pageants for her daughter and her scallop seashell costume was worn by Miss Massachusetts where she won best costume in the 1982 Miss USA pageant. Survived by son Kenneth Cloutier of Bradenton, FL., daughter, Michelle Cohen and husband Stephen of Loudon, TN and son Michael Cloutier and wife Ronda of Taunton, MA. Grandsons, Joseph Cloutier and wife Danielle currently in Raynham, Austin Ryan and Cody Michael Cloutier of Taunton and Great Granddaughter Aveline Cloutier of Raynham. Her Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 9am from the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10am in Saint Anns Church, 660 North Main Street, Raynham. Relatives and friends are invited to attend, burial to follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions, go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Published in Taunton Gazette on July 7, 2019