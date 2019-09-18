|
Joanne E. (Doherty) Schuttauf, age 88, a lifelong resident of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Wedgemere Healthcare in Taunton. Born in Taunton, MA on October 22, 1930, she was a loving daughter of the late William and Marjorie (Coombs) Doherty. Joanne grew up in Taunton, was a graduate of Taunton High School and attended Art School in Boston. She was a dedicated homemaker to her adoring family and when younger had worked at Raytheon. Her hobbies included floral arranging and gardening. She is survived by her devoted sons: William S. McCarron of Taunton and Christopher McCarron of North Dighton. She was dear sister of Benjamin Doherty of New Jersey and the late James Doherty. She is also survived by her cherished 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Services, along with burial at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Taunton will be private and visiting hours have been omitted. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Taunton Memorial Funeral Home, 8 Crapo St., Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019