Joanne Marie DeLisle, age 91, passed away in Life Care Center of Raynham following a brief illness with her loving family by her side. Joanne was the wife of the late George P. DeLisle. She was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late John T. Ellis & Elizabeth (Newton) Ellis. Joanne was a lifetime Taunton resident. She was educated in Taunton schools and was a former employee of Dye Craftsmen in Taunton. Joanne was a member of the Coyle Cassidy Mothers Club, she enjoyed reading, playing bingo, crossword puzzles, and above all cherished her time with family, especially her beloved grandchildren. She is survived by her two sons, George DeLisle and his late wife Janine of N.C. and Jack DeLisle and his wife Helen of Taunton. She leaves her loving sister Barbara Thompson of Taunton and was preceded in death by her siblings, Grace Jordan, Dorothy Henrikson, John T. Ellis, Margaret "Peggy" Hebert, William Ellis and Robert Ellis. She also leaves her loving grandchildren, Joshua DeLisle, Kaitlynn DeLisle both of Taunton, Ian DeLisle and Noah DeLisle both of N.C. and her great grandchild Lincoln DeLisle of Taunton and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Wednesday, July 22nd at 9am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Jude the Apostle Church in Taunton at 10am. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours on Tuesday from 5-7pm. Burial will be in the family lot in St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefe wade.com
